Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.07 crore, up 258.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.07 crore in March 2021 up 258.07% from Rs. 17.06 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 118.16 crore in March 2021 up 330.25% from Rs. 51.32 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.91 crore in March 2021 up 357.96% from Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 33.74 in March 2021 from Rs. 14.66 in March 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 187.55 on June 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 190.55% returns over the last 6 months and 271.39% over the last 12 months.