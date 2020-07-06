Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore, down 20.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore in March 2020 down 20.37% from Rs. 21.42 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.32 crore in March 2020 down 37.8% from Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2020 down 291.67% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2019.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 59.85 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.