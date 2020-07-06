Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore, down 20.37% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:
Net Sales at Rs 17.06 crore in March 2020 down 20.37% from Rs. 21.42 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.32 crore in March 2020 down 37.8% from Rs. 37.24 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.55 crore in March 2020 down 291.67% from Rs. 13.33 crore in March 2019.
Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 59.85 on July 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.24% returns over the last 6 months and -32.14% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Ventures
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|17.06
|27.36
|21.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|17.06
|27.36
|21.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.99
|3.05
|3.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.22
|6.23
|7.12
|Depreciation
|6.11
|5.21
|1.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.34
|11.59
|9.90
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-38.60
|1.28
|-0.11
|Other Income
|6.94
|10.06
|12.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.66
|11.34
|11.94
|Interest
|1.46
|1.77
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.12
|9.57
|10.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-27.33
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.12
|9.57
|-16.89
|Tax
|-12.41
|-1.25
|-13.86
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-20.71
|10.82
|-3.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-20.71
|10.82
|-3.02
|Minority Interest
|0.25
|1.06
|0.33
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-30.87
|-25.41
|-34.55
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-51.32
|-13.53
|-37.24
|Equity Share Capital
|35.03
|35.03
|35.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.66
|-3.86
|-10.63
|Diluted EPS
|-14.66
|-3.86
|-10.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.66
|-3.86
|-10.63
|Diluted EPS
|-14.66
|-3.86
|-10.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 09:25 am