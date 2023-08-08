Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore in June 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 39.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.48 crore in June 2023 down 77.04% from Rs. 176.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.91 crore in June 2023 up 900.29% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.35 in June 2022.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 281.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 37.21% over the last 12 months.