English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore, up 3.04% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 40.32 crore in June 2023 up 3.04% from Rs. 39.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.48 crore in June 2023 down 77.04% from Rs. 176.36 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.91 crore in June 2023 up 900.29% from Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.56 in June 2023 from Rs. 50.35 in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 281.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.08% returns over the last 6 months and 37.21% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations40.32140.0539.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations40.32140.0539.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.305.024.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.0016.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--94.84-0.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.5217.377.38
    Depreciation5.825.825.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.0214.8828.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.66-1.90-22.75
    Other Income19.4317.3020.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0915.40-1.82
    Interest0.902.140.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2013.26-2.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax28.2013.26-2.72
    Tax6.6016.9663.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.60-3.69-66.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.60-3.69-66.48
    Minority Interest0.270.180.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates18.6269.39242.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates40.4865.87176.36
    Equity Share Capital35.0335.0335.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5618.8150.35
    Diluted EPS11.5618.8150.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.5618.8150.35
    Diluted EPS11.5618.8150.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhunseri Ventur #Dhunseri Ventures #Earnings First-Cut #Petrochemicals #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!