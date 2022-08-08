Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore, down 22.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore in June 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 50.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.36 crore in June 2022 up 81.71% from Rs. 97.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022 down 92.44% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 50.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.71 in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 204.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.