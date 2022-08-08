 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore, down 22.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Ventures are:

Net Sales at Rs 39.13 crore in June 2022 down 22.95% from Rs. 50.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 176.36 crore in June 2022 up 81.71% from Rs. 97.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.49 crore in June 2022 down 92.44% from Rs. 46.16 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 50.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 27.71 in June 2021.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 204.15 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.82% returns over the last 6 months and -28.57% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Ventures
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 39.13 135.61 50.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 39.13 135.61 50.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.95 3.97 4.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.86 2.28 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.93 117.20 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.38 15.70 6.74
Depreciation 5.31 5.24 6.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 28.32 6.17 6.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.75 -14.94 27.39
Other Income 20.93 20.47 12.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.82 5.53 39.86
Interest 0.90 2.03 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.72 3.50 38.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.72 3.50 38.86
Tax 63.76 27.24 22.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -66.48 -23.74 16.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -66.48 -23.74 16.25
Minority Interest 0.17 -0.01 -0.20
Share Of P/L Of Associates 242.67 142.87 81.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 176.36 119.12 97.06
Equity Share Capital 35.03 35.03 35.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.35 34.01 27.71
Diluted EPS 50.35 34.01 27.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 50.35 34.01 27.71
Diluted EPS 50.35 34.01 27.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

