Dhunseri Ventur Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore, down 47.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.92 crore in December 2021 down 47.1% from Rs. 60.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 83.96 crore in December 2021 up 34.42% from Rs. 62.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.84 crore in December 2021 down 42.73% from Rs. 50.36 crore in December 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur EPS has increased to Rs. 23.97 in December 2021 from Rs. 17.83 in December 2020.

Dhunseri Ventur shares closed at 267.65 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.60% returns over the last 6 months and 199.72% over the last 12 months.