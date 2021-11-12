Dhunseri Tea Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 83.67 crore, down 18.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 83.67 crore in September 2021 down 18.95% from Rs. 103.23 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.01 crore in September 2021 down 6.74% from Rs. 25.74 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.20 crore in September 2021 up 24.67% from Rs. 45.88 crore in September 2020.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.85 in September 2021 from Rs. 36.75 in September 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 276.95 on November 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 25.24% returns over the last 6 months and 56.89% over the last 12 months.