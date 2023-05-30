Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore in March 2023 up 26.82% from Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.56 crore in March 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.07 crore in March 2023 down 97.77% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.62
|70.14
|18.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.62
|70.14
|18.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.62
|8.04
|1.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.79
|18.44
|10.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.33
|25.42
|20.57
|Depreciation
|2.94
|2.16
|2.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.59
|16.42
|11.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.66
|-0.34
|-27.73
|Other Income
|0.65
|5.88
|1.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.01
|5.54
|-25.97
|Interest
|1.29
|0.50
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-51.30
|5.03
|-26.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.52
|-123.91
|P/L Before Tax
|-51.30
|2.52
|-150.03
|Tax
|-2.74
|-10.03
|-2.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-48.56
|12.55
|-147.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-48.56
|12.55
|-147.70
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|10.51
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.21
|11.94
|-140.57
|Diluted EPS
|-46.21
|11.94
|-140.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-46.21
|11.94
|-140.57
|Diluted EPS
|-46.21
|11.94
|-140.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited