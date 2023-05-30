English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore in March 2023 up 26.82% from Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.56 crore in March 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.07 crore in March 2023 down 97.77% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Tea & Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.6270.1418.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.6270.1418.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.628.041.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.7918.4410.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3325.4220.57
    Depreciation2.942.162.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5916.4211.82
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.66-0.34-27.73
    Other Income0.655.881.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.015.54-25.97
    Interest1.290.500.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-51.305.03-26.12
    Exceptional Items---2.52-123.91
    P/L Before Tax-51.302.52-150.03
    Tax-2.74-10.03-2.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-48.5612.55-147.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-48.5612.55-147.70
    Equity Share Capital10.5110.5110.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-46.2111.94-140.57
    Diluted EPS-46.2111.94-140.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-46.2111.94-140.57
    Diluted EPS-46.2111.94-140.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dhunseri Tea #Dhunseri Tea & Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am