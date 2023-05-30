Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore, up 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.62 crore in March 2023 up 26.82% from Rs. 18.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 48.56 crore in March 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 47.07 crore in March 2023 down 97.77% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 199.40 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and -13.15% over the last 12 months.