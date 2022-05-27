Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore, down 36.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 36.93% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022 down 447.94% from Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.63
|67.47
|29.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.63
|67.47
|29.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.55
|14.04
|4.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.25
|16.13
|20.65
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.57
|15.57
|15.68
|Depreciation
|2.17
|2.00
|2.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.82
|14.97
|17.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.73
|4.76
|-31.37
|Other Income
|1.76
|20.80
|1.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.97
|25.56
|-30.12
|Interest
|0.15
|0.52
|0.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.12
|25.04
|-30.44
|Exceptional Items
|-123.91
|-15.14
|-1.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-150.03
|9.90
|-31.75
|Tax
|-2.33
|3.12
|-4.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-147.70
|6.78
|-26.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-147.70
|6.78
|-26.96
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-140.57
|6.45
|-38.48
|Diluted EPS
|-140.57
|6.45
|-38.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-140.57
|6.45
|-38.48
|Diluted EPS
|-140.57
|6.45
|-38.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited