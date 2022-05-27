 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore, down 36.93% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 36.93% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022 down 447.94% from Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.63 67.47 29.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.63 67.47 29.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.55 14.04 4.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.25 16.13 20.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.57 15.57 15.68
Depreciation 2.17 2.00 2.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.82 14.97 17.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.73 4.76 -31.37
Other Income 1.76 20.80 1.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.97 25.56 -30.12
Interest 0.15 0.52 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -26.12 25.04 -30.44
Exceptional Items -123.91 -15.14 -1.32
P/L Before Tax -150.03 9.90 -31.75
Tax -2.33 3.12 -4.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -147.70 6.78 -26.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -147.70 6.78 -26.96
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 7.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -140.57 6.45 -38.48
Diluted EPS -140.57 6.45 -38.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -140.57 6.45 -38.48
Diluted EPS -140.57 6.45 -38.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhunseri Tea #Dhunseri Tea & Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 04:12 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.