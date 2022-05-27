Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore, down 36.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.63 crore in March 2022 down 36.93% from Rs. 29.53 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 147.70 crore in March 2022 down 447.94% from Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 15.33% from Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.