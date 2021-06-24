Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in March 2021 up 32.81% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021 down 4.44% from Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021 up 8.14% from Rs. 30.60 crore in March 2020.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 563.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.79% returns over the last 6 months and 223.62% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.53
|89.05
|22.23
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.53
|89.05
|22.23
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.29
|17.86
|1.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|--
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.65
|18.82
|21.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.68
|18.34
|11.30
|Depreciation
|2.01
|1.99
|2.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.89
|14.95
|18.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.37
|17.09
|-33.72
|Other Income
|1.25
|20.82
|0.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.12
|37.92
|-32.92
|Interest
|0.32
|0.77
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-30.44
|37.14
|-33.85
|Exceptional Items
|-1.32
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-31.75
|37.14
|-33.85
|Tax
|-4.80
|3.98
|-8.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-26.96
|33.16
|-25.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-26.96
|33.16
|-25.81
|Equity Share Capital
|7.01
|7.01
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.48
|47.34
|-36.85
|Diluted EPS
|-38.48
|47.34
|-36.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.48
|47.34
|-36.85
|Diluted EPS
|-38.48
|47.34
|-36.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited