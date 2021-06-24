Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore, up 32.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.53 crore in March 2021 up 32.81% from Rs. 22.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 26.96 crore in March 2021 down 4.44% from Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.11 crore in March 2021 up 8.14% from Rs. 30.60 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 563.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.79% returns over the last 6 months and 223.62% over the last 12 months.