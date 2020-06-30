Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, down 37.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in March 2020 down 37.9% from Rs. 35.81 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2020 down 79.48% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.60 crore in March 2020 down 83.56% from Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2019.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 162.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -14.76% over the last 12 months.