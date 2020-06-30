Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore, down 37.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 22.23 crore in March 2020 down 37.9% from Rs. 35.81 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.81 crore in March 2020 down 79.48% from Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 30.60 crore in March 2020 down 83.56% from Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2019.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 162.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.39% returns over the last 6 months and -14.76% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|22.23
|53.68
|35.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|22.23
|53.68
|35.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.95
|8.66
|3.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.21
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|21.49
|7.72
|20.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|11.30
|19.29
|15.11
|Depreciation
|2.32
|2.12
|2.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.68
|14.41
|14.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-33.72
|1.47
|-19.72
|Other Income
|0.80
|1.35
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.92
|2.82
|-18.67
|Interest
|0.93
|1.22
|0.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-33.85
|1.60
|-19.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.53
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-33.85
|1.07
|-19.43
|Tax
|-8.04
|0.50
|-5.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.81
|0.57
|-14.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.81
|0.57
|-14.38
|Equity Share Capital
|7.01
|7.01
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.85
|0.82
|-20.53
|Diluted EPS
|-36.85
|0.82
|-20.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-36.85
|0.82
|-20.53
|Diluted EPS
|-36.85
|0.82
|-20.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am