Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore in March 2019 down 7.53% from Rs. 38.72 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2019 down 50.97% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2019 down 9.03% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2018.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 220.75 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.