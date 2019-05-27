Dhunseri Tea Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore, down 7.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 35.81 crore in March 2019 down 7.53% from Rs. 38.72 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.38 crore in March 2019 down 50.97% from Rs. 9.53 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 16.67 crore in March 2019 down 9.03% from Rs. 15.29 crore in March 2018.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 220.75 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.52% returns over the last 6 months and -20.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|35.81
|58.07
|38.72
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|35.81
|58.07
|38.72
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.68
|9.35
|2.85
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|20.28
|7.65
|21.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.11
|17.31
|12.97
|Depreciation
|2.00
|1.83
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.44
|14.59
|17.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.72
|7.32
|-17.67
|Other Income
|1.05
|0.68
|0.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.67
|8.00
|-17.20
|Interest
|0.76
|0.57
|1.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-19.43
|7.44
|-18.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-19.43
|7.44
|-18.43
|Tax
|-5.05
|2.20
|-8.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.38
|5.23
|-9.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.38
|5.23
|-9.53
|Equity Share Capital
|7.01
|7.01
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.53
|7.47
|-13.60
|Diluted EPS
|-20.53
|7.47
|-13.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-20.53
|7.47
|-13.60
|Diluted EPS
|-20.53
|7.47
|-13.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited