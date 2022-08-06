 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore in June 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022 down 146.6% from Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 139.41% from Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 43.53 18.63 40.75
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 43.53 18.63 40.75
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.93 1.55 18.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.21 10.25 -20.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 27.12 20.57 19.44
Depreciation 2.11 2.17 1.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 34.83 11.82 14.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.26 -27.73 7.18
Other Income 2.92 1.76 14.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -11.34 -25.97 21.51
Interest 0.49 0.15 0.52
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.82 -26.12 20.99
Exceptional Items -- -123.91 --
P/L Before Tax -11.82 -150.03 20.99
Tax -3.02 -2.33 2.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.80 -147.70 18.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.80 -147.70 18.89
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 7.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.38 -140.57 26.97
Diluted EPS -8.38 -140.57 26.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.38 -140.57 26.97
Diluted EPS -8.38 -140.57 26.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 11:00 am
