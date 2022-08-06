Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore, up 6.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.53 crore in June 2022 up 6.84% from Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.80 crore in June 2022 down 146.6% from Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.23 crore in June 2022 down 139.41% from Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2021.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.53
|18.63
|40.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.53
|18.63
|40.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.93
|1.55
|18.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-11.21
|10.25
|-20.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|27.12
|20.57
|19.44
|Depreciation
|2.11
|2.17
|1.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.83
|11.82
|14.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.26
|-27.73
|7.18
|Other Income
|2.92
|1.76
|14.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.34
|-25.97
|21.51
|Interest
|0.49
|0.15
|0.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.82
|-26.12
|20.99
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-123.91
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.82
|-150.03
|20.99
|Tax
|-3.02
|-2.33
|2.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.80
|-147.70
|18.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.80
|-147.70
|18.89
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.38
|-140.57
|26.97
|Diluted EPS
|-8.38
|-140.57
|26.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.38
|-140.57
|26.97
|Diluted EPS
|-8.38
|-140.57
|26.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited