Dhunseri Tea Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 40.75 crore, up 54.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.75 crore in June 2021 up 54.39% from Rs. 26.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.89 crore in June 2021 up 44.53% from Rs. 13.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.42 crore in June 2021 up 14.24% from Rs. 20.50 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 26.97 in June 2021 from Rs. 18.66 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 302.70 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 61.87% returns over the last 6 months and 103.93% over the last 12 months.