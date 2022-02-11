Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 67.47 crore, down 24.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.47 crore in December 2021 down 24.23% from Rs. 89.05 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.78 crore in December 2021 down 79.56% from Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in December 2021 down 30.94% from Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2020.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.45 in December 2021 from Rs. 47.34 in December 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 291.10 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.01% returns over the last 6 months and 50.26% over the last 12 months.