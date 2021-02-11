Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore, up 65.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.05 crore in December 2020 up 65.89% from Rs. 53.68 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.16 crore in December 2020 up 5695.25% from Rs. 0.57 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.91 crore in December 2020 up 707.89% from Rs. 4.94 crore in December 2019.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 47.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.82 in December 2019.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 290.60 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 38.25% returns over the last 6 months and 61.27% over the last 12 months.