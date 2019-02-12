Dhunseri Tea Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore, down 5.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.07 crore in December 2018 down 5.1% from Rs. 61.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.23 crore in December 2018 down 12.72% from Rs. 5.99 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.83 crore in December 2018 down 16.2% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2017.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.47 in December 2018 from Rs. 8.56 in December 2017.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 208.40 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.02% returns over the last 6 months and -47.95% over the last 12 months.