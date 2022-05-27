 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in March 2022 down 19% from Rs. 52.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022 down 503.28% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.19% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 42.26 91.61 52.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 42.26 91.61 52.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.26 14.67 4.29
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.31 22.24 12.83
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 34.17 22.17 28.54
Depreciation 4.41 5.29 3.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.22 25.95 29.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -24.12 1.28 -26.52
Other Income 1.99 20.95 1.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.14 22.23 -24.67
Interest 1.58 2.07 1.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -23.71 20.16 -26.15
Exceptional Items -123.91 -15.14 -1.32
P/L Before Tax -147.62 5.02 -27.47
Tax 1.04 3.35 -2.83
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -148.66 1.67 -24.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -148.66 1.67 -24.64
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -148.66 1.67 -24.64
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 7.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -141.48 1.59 -35.18
Diluted EPS -141.48 1.59 -35.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -141.48 1.59 -35.18
Diluted EPS -141.48 1.59 -35.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Dhunseri Tea #Dhunseri Tea & Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 03:30 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.