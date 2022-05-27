Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in March 2022 down 19% from Rs. 52.17 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022 down 503.28% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.19% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.26
|91.61
|52.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.26
|91.61
|52.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.26
|14.67
|4.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.31
|22.24
|12.83
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.17
|22.17
|28.54
|Depreciation
|4.41
|5.29
|3.26
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.22
|25.95
|29.39
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.12
|1.28
|-26.52
|Other Income
|1.99
|20.95
|1.85
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.14
|22.23
|-24.67
|Interest
|1.58
|2.07
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-23.71
|20.16
|-26.15
|Exceptional Items
|-123.91
|-15.14
|-1.32
|P/L Before Tax
|-147.62
|5.02
|-27.47
|Tax
|1.04
|3.35
|-2.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-148.66
|1.67
|-24.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-148.66
|1.67
|-24.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-148.66
|1.67
|-24.64
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-141.48
|1.59
|-35.18
|Diluted EPS
|-141.48
|1.59
|-35.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-141.48
|1.59
|-35.18
|Diluted EPS
|-141.48
|1.59
|-35.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
