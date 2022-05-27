Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore, down 19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.26 crore in March 2022 down 19% from Rs. 52.17 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 148.66 crore in March 2022 down 503.28% from Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.73 crore in March 2022 up 17.19% from Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 245.60 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.76% returns over the last 6 months and 14.48% over the last 12 months.