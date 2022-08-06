Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore in June 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 81.68 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022 down 133.54% from Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 down 115.58% from Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2021.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|79.71
|42.26
|81.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|79.71
|42.26
|81.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.88
|2.26
|18.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-20.00
|2.31
|-31.15
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.99
|34.17
|32.04
|Depreciation
|5.24
|4.41
|4.85
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|63.66
|23.22
|40.98
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.06
|-24.12
|16.83
|Other Income
|3.18
|1.99
|14.52
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.88
|-22.14
|31.34
|Interest
|1.95
|1.58
|1.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.83
|-23.71
|29.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-123.91
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.83
|-147.62
|29.43
|Tax
|-4.11
|1.04
|3.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.72
|-148.66
|26.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.72
|-148.66
|26.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-8.72
|-148.66
|26.00
|Equity Share Capital
|10.51
|10.51
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.30
|-141.48
|37.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.30
|-141.48
|37.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.30
|-141.48
|37.12
|Diluted EPS
|-8.30
|-141.48
|37.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited