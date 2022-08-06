Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore in June 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 81.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022 down 133.54% from Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 down 115.58% from Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.