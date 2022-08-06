 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore, down 2.41% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 79.71 crore in June 2022 down 2.41% from Rs. 81.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2022 down 133.54% from Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2022 down 115.58% from Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 229.60 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.80% returns over the last 6 months and -33.91% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 79.71 42.26 81.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 79.71 42.26 81.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.88 2.26 18.14
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.00 2.31 -31.15
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 38.99 34.17 32.04
Depreciation 5.24 4.41 4.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 63.66 23.22 40.98
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -14.06 -24.12 16.83
Other Income 3.18 1.99 14.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -10.88 -22.14 31.34
Interest 1.95 1.58 1.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -12.83 -23.71 29.43
Exceptional Items -- -123.91 --
P/L Before Tax -12.83 -147.62 29.43
Tax -4.11 1.04 3.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.72 -148.66 26.00
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.72 -148.66 26.00
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.72 -148.66 26.00
Equity Share Capital 10.51 10.51 7.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.30 -141.48 37.12
Diluted EPS -8.30 -141.48 37.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -8.30 -141.48 37.12
Diluted EPS -8.30 -141.48 37.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Aug 6, 2022
