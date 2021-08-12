Dhunseri Tea Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore, up 30.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore in June 2021 up 30.07% from Rs. 62.80 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.00 crore in June 2021 up 74.01% from Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.19 crore in June 2021 up 24.36% from Rs. 29.10 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Tea EPS has increased to Rs. 37.12 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.33 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 304.10 on August 11, 2021 (BSE) and has given 62.45% returns over the last 6 months and 104.37% over the last 12 months.