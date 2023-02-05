Dhunseri Tea Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.09 crore in December 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 91.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2022 up 468.83% from Rs. 1.67 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.47 crore in December 2022 down 65.59% from Rs. 27.52 crore in December 2021.