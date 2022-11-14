Dhunseri Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 12.95 0.24 8.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 12.95 0.24 8.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.09 0.09 0.08 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.34 2.50 0.30 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.51 -2.37 8.06 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.51 -2.37 8.06 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.51 -2.37 8.06 Exceptional Items -0.10 -- -- P/L Before Tax 12.41 -2.37 8.06 Tax 2.41 -0.31 1.95 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.00 -2.06 6.11 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.00 -2.06 6.11 Equity Share Capital 6.10 6.10 6.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.40 -3.37 10.01 Diluted EPS 16.40 -3.37 10.01 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 16.40 -3.37 10.01 Diluted EPS 16.40 -3.37 10.01 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited