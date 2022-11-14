 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 up 55.14% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.
Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in September 2021. Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 696.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.73% returns over the last 6 months and 12.09% over the last 12 months.
Dhunseri Investments
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations12.950.248.45
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations12.950.248.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.090.090.08
Depreciation0.010.010.01
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.342.500.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.51-2.378.06
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.51-2.378.06
Interest0.000.000.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.51-2.378.06
Exceptional Items-0.10----
P/L Before Tax12.41-2.378.06
Tax2.41-0.311.95
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.00-2.066.11
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.00-2.066.11
Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.40-3.3710.01
Diluted EPS16.40-3.3710.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS16.40-3.3710.01
Diluted EPS16.40-3.3710.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

