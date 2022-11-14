Dhunseri Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 up 55.14% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in September 2021.