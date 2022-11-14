Dhunseri Invest Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore, up 53.27% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.95 crore in September 2022 up 53.27% from Rs. 8.45 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.00 crore in September 2022 up 63.77% from Rs. 6.11 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.52 crore in September 2022 up 55.14% from Rs. 8.07 crore in September 2021.
Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 16.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.01 in September 2021.
|Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 696.05 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.73% returns over the last 6 months and 12.09% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.95
|0.24
|8.45
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.95
|0.24
|8.45
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|2.50
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.51
|-2.37
|8.06
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.51
|-2.37
|8.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|12.51
|-2.37
|8.06
|Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|12.41
|-2.37
|8.06
|Tax
|2.41
|-0.31
|1.95
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.00
|-2.06
|6.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.00
|-2.06
|6.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|-3.37
|10.01
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|-3.37
|10.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|16.40
|-3.37
|10.01
|Diluted EPS
|16.40
|-3.37
|10.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited