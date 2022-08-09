 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 92.25% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 down 185.19% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.24 -1.49 3.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.24 -1.49 3.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.10 0.07
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.50 0.19 0.14
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -1.78 2.88
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.37 -1.78 2.88
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.37 -1.78 2.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -2.37 -1.78 2.87
Tax -0.31 -0.58 0.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.06 -1.21 2.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.06 -1.21 2.41
Equity Share Capital 6.10 6.10 6.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -1.98 3.96
Diluted EPS -3.37 -1.98 3.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.37 -1.98 3.96
Diluted EPS -3.37 -1.98 3.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
