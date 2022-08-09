Dhunseri Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 92.25% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 down 185.19% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.
Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.
|
|Dhunseri Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.24
|-1.49
|3.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.24
|-1.49
|3.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.10
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.50
|0.19
|0.14
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.78
|2.88
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.78
|2.88
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.37
|-1.78
|2.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.37
|-1.78
|2.87
|Tax
|-0.31
|-0.58
|0.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.06
|-1.21
|2.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.06
|-1.21
|2.41
|Equity Share Capital
|6.10
|6.10
|6.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.98
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.98
|3.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.37
|-1.98
|3.96
|Diluted EPS
|-3.37
|-1.98
|3.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited