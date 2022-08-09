Dhunseri Invest Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore, down 92.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.24 crore in June 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 3.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 down 185.19% from Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.36 crore in June 2022 down 181.66% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.