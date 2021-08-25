Dhunseri Invest Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore, up 51.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.10 crore in June 2021 up 51.65% from Rs. 2.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in June 2021 down 50.2% from Rs. 4.85 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021 up 61.45% from Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.95 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 603.30 on August 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 123.24% returns over the last 6 months and 144.60% over the last 12 months.