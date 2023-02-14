Dhunseri Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 79.89% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 84.15% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.