Dhunseri Invest Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 79.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in December 2022 down 79.89% from Rs. 3.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2022 down 77.85% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2022 down 84.15% from Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2021.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.86 in December 2021.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 612.80 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.51% returns over the last 6 months and -7.28% over the last 12 months.