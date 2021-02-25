Dhunseri Invest Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore, up 58.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.54 crore in December 2020 up 58.84% from Rs. 2.86 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2020 up 54.16% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2020 up 51.65% from Rs. 2.73 crore in December 2019.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 4.85 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.15 in December 2019.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 270.25 on February 24, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and 26.02% over the last 12 months.