Dhunseri Invest Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.73 crore, up 57.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.73 crore in September 2021 up 57.71% from Rs. 31.53 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.02 crore in September 2021 up 12.89% from Rs. 41.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.91 crore in September 2021 up 134.23% from Rs. 19.60 crore in September 2020.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 77.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 68.31 in September 2020.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 623.55 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.32% returns over the last 6 months and 154.41% over the last 12 months.