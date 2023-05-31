Dhunseri Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.62 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 135.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2023 up 420.2% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2023 up 119.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 26.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2022.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 688.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.81% over the last 12 months.