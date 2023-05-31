English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhunseri Invest Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 141.62 crore, up 4.15% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 141.62 crore in March 2023 up 4.15% from Rs. 135.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.27 crore in March 2023 up 420.2% from Rs. 5.08 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.75 crore in March 2023 up 119.44% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 26.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 8.33 in March 2022.

    Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 688.05 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.56% returns over the last 6 months and 10.81% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations141.6239.50135.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations141.6239.50135.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.025.313.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.00101.20119.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks94.84-94.84--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.468.5815.80
    Depreciation5.835.615.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6830.466.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.79-16.82-14.87
    Other Income13.1314.7918.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.92-2.023.75
    Interest2.141.712.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.78-3.731.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.78-3.731.72
    Tax16.8231.4326.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.04-35.16-24.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.04-35.16-24.95
    Minority Interest-28.52-36.78-54.94
    Share Of P/L Of Associates49.82124.8674.81
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2752.93-5.08
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6886.81-8.33
    Diluted EPS26.6886.81-8.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6886.81-8.33
    Diluted EPS26.6886.81-8.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Dhunseri Invest #Dhunseri Investments #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 01:11 pm