Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore in June 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 41.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2023 down 73.7% from Rs. 88.96 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2023 up 3506.19% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 38.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 145.91 in June 2022.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 690.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 14.41% over the last 12 months.