    Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore, up 26.99% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.95 crore in June 2023 up 26.99% from Rs. 41.69 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2023 down 73.7% from Rs. 88.96 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.75 crore in June 2023 up 3506.19% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Invest EPS has decreased to Rs. 38.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 145.91 in June 2022.

    Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 690.75 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 14.41% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.95141.6241.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.95141.6241.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.305.024.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods--4.0016.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--94.84--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6917.467.47
    Depreciation5.835.835.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.1113.6830.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.020.79-22.60
    Other Income12.9113.1318.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.9213.92-4.19
    Interest0.902.140.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.0211.78-5.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.0211.78-5.08
    Tax7.5316.8263.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.50-5.04-68.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.50-5.04-68.53
    Minority Interest-17.37-28.52-81.17
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.2749.82238.67
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.4016.2788.96
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3726.68145.91
    Diluted EPS38.3726.68145.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS38.3726.68145.91
    Diluted EPS38.3726.68145.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Dhunseri Invest #Dhunseri Investments #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

