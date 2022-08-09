 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Aug 09, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 55.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.96 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 97.7% from Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 145.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 109.23 in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 41.69 135.98 55.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 41.69 135.98 55.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.02 3.97 4.08
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.86 119.48 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.47 15.80 6.82
Depreciation 5.32 5.25 6.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.62 6.35 6.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.60 -14.87 32.20
Other Income 18.41 18.62 10.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.19 3.75 42.73
Interest 0.90 2.03 0.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.08 1.72 41.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.08 1.72 41.74
Tax 63.45 26.67 23.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -68.53 -24.95 18.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -68.53 -24.95 18.67
Minority Interest -81.17 -54.94 -44.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates 238.67 74.81 92.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 88.96 -5.08 66.60
Equity Share Capital 6.10 6.10 6.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 145.91 -8.33 109.23
Diluted EPS 145.91 -8.33 109.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 145.91 -8.33 109.23
Diluted EPS 145.91 -8.33 109.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
