Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 55.83 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.96 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 97.7% from Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 145.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 109.23 in June 2021.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.