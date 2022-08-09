English
    Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore, down 25.31% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.69 crore in June 2022 down 25.31% from Rs. 55.83 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.96 crore in June 2022 up 33.58% from Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022 down 97.7% from Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2021.

    Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 145.91 in June 2022 from Rs. 109.23 in June 2021.

    Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 588.35 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.74% returns over the last 6 months and -6.93% over the last 12 months.

    Dhunseri Investments
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.69135.9855.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.69135.9855.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.023.974.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.86119.48--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.4715.806.82
    Depreciation5.325.256.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.626.356.42
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.60-14.8732.20
    Other Income18.4118.6210.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.193.7542.73
    Interest0.902.030.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.081.7241.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.081.7241.74
    Tax63.4526.6723.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-68.53-24.9518.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-68.53-24.9518.67
    Minority Interest-81.17-54.94-44.97
    Share Of P/L Of Associates238.6774.8192.90
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.96-5.0866.60
    Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.91-8.33109.23
    Diluted EPS145.91-8.33109.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS145.91-8.33109.23
    Diluted EPS145.91-8.33109.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 9, 2022 02:33 pm
