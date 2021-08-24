Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.83 crore, up 47.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.83 crore in June 2021 up 47.04% from Rs. 37.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021 up 415.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2021 up 50.11% from Rs. 32.67 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 109.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.17 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 584.75 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.26% returns over the last 6 months and 137.08% over the last 12 months.