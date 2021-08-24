MARKET NEWS

Dhunseri Invest Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.83 crore, up 47.04% Y-o-Y

August 24, 2021 / 12:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 55.83 crore in June 2021 up 47.04% from Rs. 37.97 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 66.60 crore in June 2021 up 415.93% from Rs. 12.91 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.04 crore in June 2021 up 50.11% from Rs. 32.67 crore in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 109.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 21.17 in June 2020.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 584.75 on August 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 115.26% returns over the last 6 months and 137.08% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Investments
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations55.8370.2737.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations55.8370.2737.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.083.793.55
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost6.8210.646.43
Depreciation6.316.286.26
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses6.425.455.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.2044.1216.62
Other Income10.5317.259.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.7361.3726.41
Interest0.990.961.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.7460.4124.99
Exceptional Items----4.20
P/L Before Tax41.7460.4129.19
Tax23.0712.300.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.6748.1128.61
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.6748.1128.61
Minority Interest-44.97-65.49-1.46
Share Of P/L Of Associates92.9059.57-14.24
Net P/L After M.I & Associates66.6042.2012.91
Equity Share Capital6.106.106.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS109.2369.2121.17
Diluted EPS109.2369.2121.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS109.2369.2121.17
Diluted EPS109.2369.2121.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Dhunseri Invest #Dhunseri Investments #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Aug 24, 2021 12:22 pm

