Dhunseri Invest Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore, down 44.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.62 crore in December 2021 down 44.41% from Rs. 67.67 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.49 crore in December 2021 up 3.22% from Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.12 crore in December 2021 down 40.99% from Rs. 54.43 crore in December 2020.

Dhunseri Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 74.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 72.29 in December 2020.

Dhunseri Invest shares closed at 642.10 on February 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.81% returns over the last 6 months and 137.73% over the last 12 months.