Dhruva Capital Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 9.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in September 2022 up 9.36% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 78.91% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 200% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2021.

Dhruva Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.05 in September 2021.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 12.85 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 250.14% returns over the last 6 months and 184.29% over the last 12 months.