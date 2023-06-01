Dhruva Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 5.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 5.92% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 down 142.64% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 44.59 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 247.00% returns over the last 6 months and 1,114.99% over the last 12 months.