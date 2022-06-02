Dhruva Capital Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 16.55% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 128.32% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

Dhruva Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2021.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 4.67 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 65.02% returns over the last 12 months.