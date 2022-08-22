Dhruva Capital Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2022 up 2.9% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 15.38% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Dhruva Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 18.60 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 205.92% returns over the last 6 months and 171.53% over the last 12 months.