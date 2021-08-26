Dhruva Capital Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 up 6.56% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 up 65.45% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

Dhruva Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2020.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 6.80 on August 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 144.60% returns over the last 6 months and 32.55% over the last 12 months.