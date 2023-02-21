Dhruva Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.