Dhruva Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 8.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2022 down 8.51% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 31.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Dhruva Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 43.65 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 112.41% returns over the last 6 months and 617.93% over the last 12 months.