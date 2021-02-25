Dhruva Capital Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 4.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2020 up 4.58% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2020 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Dhruva Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.03 in December 2019.

Dhruva Capital shares closed at 2.92 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given -45.93% returns over the last 6 months