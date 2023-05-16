Dhruv Consultan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in March 2023 up 3.6% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 128.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2023 up 567.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

Dhruv Consultan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Dhruv Consultan shares closed at 54.35 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.31% over the last 12 months.