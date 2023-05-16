English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Dhruv Consultan Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore, up 3.6% Y-o-Y

    May 16, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhruv Consultancy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.02 crore in March 2023 up 3.6% from Rs. 20.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 up 128.12% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2023 up 567.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022.

    Dhruv Consultan EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

    Dhruv Consultan shares closed at 54.35 on May 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.48% returns over the last 6 months and -4.31% over the last 12 months.

    Dhruv Consultancy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.0222.1520.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.0222.1520.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.915.115.01
    Depreciation1.200.650.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9914.7414.95
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.071.650.10
    Other Income0.740.26-0.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.671.910.04
    Interest0.600.420.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.071.49-0.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.071.49-0.19
    Tax-0.02-0.340.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.091.83-0.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.091.83-0.33
    Equity Share Capital15.1015.1014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.281.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS3.091.14-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.281.21-0.23
    Diluted EPS3.091.14-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

