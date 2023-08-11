Dhruv Consultan Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore, down 35.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.32 crore in June 2023 down 35.92% from Rs. 17.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 98.65% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2023 up 89.04% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

Dhruv Consultan EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Dhruv Consultan shares closed at 52.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.23% returns over the last 6 months and 6.87% over the last 12 months.