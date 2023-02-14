Dhruv Consultan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 20.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 70.48% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.