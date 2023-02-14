English
    Dhruv Consultan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:21 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Dhruv Consultancy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 20.53 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 70.48% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

    Dhruv Consultan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

    Dhruv Consultan shares closed at 54.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.

    Dhruv Consultancy Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.1520.3520.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.1520.3520.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.114.684.52
    Depreciation0.650.590.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.7411.3013.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.653.772.27
    Other Income0.260.030.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.913.812.72
    Interest0.420.390.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.493.422.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.493.422.44
    Tax-0.340.961.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.832.461.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.832.461.07
    Equity Share Capital15.1014.3014.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.720.75
    Diluted EPS1.141.530.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.211.720.75
    Diluted EPS1.141.530.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:11 am