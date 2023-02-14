Dhruv Consultan Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore, up 7.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.15 crore in December 2022 up 7.9% from Rs. 20.53 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.83 crore in December 2022 up 70.48% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2021.

Dhruv Consultan EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.75 in December 2021.

Dhruv Consultan shares closed at 54.70 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.28% returns over the last 6 months and -2.76% over the last 12 months.