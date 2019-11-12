DHP Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore, down 27.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.52 crore in September 2019 down 27.61% from Rs. 18.68 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2019 down 78.06% from Rs. 4.06 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.87 crore in September 2019 down 67.87% from Rs. 5.82 crore in September 2018.

DHP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.97 in September 2019 from Rs. 13.53 in September 2018.

DHP shares closed at 468.75 on November 08, 2019 (BSE) and has given -14.20% returns over the last 6 months and -8.44% over the last 12 months.